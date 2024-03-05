Jobs in Dibrugarh: RMRCNE Recruitment 2024 - Project Technical Support III Vacancy, Job Openings

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region has released the latest job notification for the Project Technical Support III vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region 2024 job vacancy.

Regional Medical Research Centre Dibrugarh (RMRCNE Recruitment 2024)

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Technical Support III Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

RMRCNE Recruitment 2024

Details about RMRCNE Recruitment

Post Name: Project Technical Support III

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh- Assam

Salary: Rs. 28,000/- +HRA

Last Date: 18-03-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Technical Support III Job Vacancy at RMRCNE Recruitment 2024

Three year graduate in relevant subject/ field + three years experience or PG in relevant subject/

field

For engineering/ IT/CS- First Class Four Years Graduate Degree + Three years experience

Additional research experience in the field of Health Research

Knowledge of Computer Applications

How to apply for RMRCNE Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview to be held on 18th March 2024 in ICMR-RMRC, Dibrugarh, Assam.

About Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region

It covers the most remote and less developed eight states of the North-Eastern Region of India. RMRC, NE region is responsible for carrying out biomedical research in this region. The centre runs with intramural grant from ICMR and extramural ad hoc projects from different funding agencies.