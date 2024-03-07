RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024- Field Worker Vacancy, Job Opening

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region has released the latest job notification for the Field Worker vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region 2024 job vacancy.

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region (RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024)

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Field Worker Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024

Details about RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment

Post Name: Field Worker

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh- Assam

Salary: Rs. 18,000/- per month

Last Date: 14-03-2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Field Worker Job Vacancy at RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Field Worker at RMRCNE, candidate should have completed 12th pass in science subject and two (02) years experience also in field/ laboratory.

How to apply for RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024

Candidates may submit their applications in the prescribed format, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested, at the office on the day of the interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region

About Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region

It covers the most remote and less developed eight states of the North-Eastern Region of India. RMRC, NE region is responsible for carrying out biomedical research in this region. The centre runs with intramural grant from ICMR and extramural ad hoc projects from different funding agencies.