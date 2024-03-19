RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024 - Project Scientist III / Project Research Associate III Vacancy, Job Openings

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region has released the latest job notification for the Project Scientist III / Project Research Associate III vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region 2024 job vacancy.

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region (RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024)

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Scientist III / Project Research Associate III Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024

Details about RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment

Post Name: Project Scientist III / Project Research Associate III

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh - Assam

Salary: Rs. 78000/- per month + HRA

Last Date: 04-04-2024

Age: 45 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Scientist III / Project Research Associate III Job Vacancy at RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024

1st Class Post Graduate Degree in Life Sciences or equivalent / Bioinformatics / Biotechnology from a recognized University with more than 3 (Three) years of relevant experience. And having worked at least 5 projects.

Or

2nd Class Post Graduate Degree in Life Sciences or equivalent / Bioinformatics / Biotechnology with PhD Degree in relevant subject from a recognized University and more than 3(Three) years of relevant experience. And having worked at least 5 projects.

Or

For Engineering / IT/CS-First Class Graduate degree of four years with five years experience. And having worked at least 5 projects.

How to apply for RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/7ysKzv6Rr5BV2iR59

Disclaimer: Provided by Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region

About Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region

It covers the most remote and less developed eight states of the North-Eastern Region of India. RMRC, NE region is responsible for carrying out biomedical research in this region. The centre runs with intramural grant from ICMR and extramural ad hoc projects from different funding agencies.