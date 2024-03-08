Ajagar Valley Academy Agia Recruitment 2024 - Post Graduate Teacher Vacancy, Job Openings in Assam

Ajagar Valley Academy Agia has released the latest job notification for the Post Graduate Teacher vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ajagar Valley Academy Agia 2024 job vacancy.

Ajagar Valley Academy Agia Recruitment 2024

Ajagar Valley Academy Agia has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teacher Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about Ajagar Valley Academy Agia Recruitment

Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher

Posts: 01, (Physics)

Location: Goalpara, Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 13/03/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Post Graduate Teacher Job Vacancy at Ajagar Valley Academy Agia Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed M.Sc in Physics ( Preferably with B.Ed)

How to apply for Ajagar Valley Academy Agia Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send applications to e-mail id: ajagar.academy@gmail.com

Disclaimer: Provided by Ajagar Valley Academy Agia.

About Ajagar Valley Academy Agia

Ajagar Valley Academy is a growing institution with brilliant academic performance. Within a short span of time, it has earned the reputation as an institution with potentiality for excellence. The Academy is well connected with Goalpara town, Goalpara Railway Station and all other places through various modes of transport.