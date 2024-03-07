Jobs in Assam: Goalpara Sainik School Recruitment 2024 - Ward Boy Vacancy, Job Openings

Sainik School Goalpara released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Ward Boy vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sainik School Goalpara job vacancy 2024.

Goalpara Sainik School Recruitment 2024

Sainik School Goalpara has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Ward Boy Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Goalpara Sainik School Recruitment 2024

Details about Goalpara Sainik School Recruitment

Post Name: Ward Boy

Posts: 3

Location: Goalpara– Assam

Salary: Rs. 14,000/- per month

Last Date: 12-03-2024

Age: 18 TO 50 Years

Application Fees: Rs. 500/-

Educational Qualification for Ward Boy Job Vacancy at Goalpara Sainik School Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have done 10+2

Ability to speak and understand Assamese, Hindi & English also.

Preference to- Graduate degree.

Diploma in nursing.

Similar work experience.

How to Apply for Goalpara Sainik School Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents altogether to The Principal, Sainik School Goalpara, PO : Rajapara, Dist : Goalpara, Assam – 783133

Disclaimer: Provided by Sainik School, Goalpara.

About Sainik School Goalpara

Sainik School Goalpara, Assam, India, was established on 12 November 1964, under the Sainik Schools Society, New Delhi under the Ministry of Defence (India). The idea of Sainik schools were presented by the then Defence Minister V.K.Menon in 1961. The school was initially established in the town of Goalpara which is a district headquarter. Subsequently, the school was shifted to its present location at Rajapara Village in Mornai in Goalpara District. Initially 18 Sainik schools were founded.

Sainik School Goalpara celebrated its Golden Jubilee on 12 Nov 2014. It was a year-long celebration, celebrated with great gusto with the involvement of its Old Boys Association (OBA).