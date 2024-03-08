AGCL Recruitment 2024- Chief General Manager (Technical) Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Chief General Manager (Technical) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) job vacancy 2023.

Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Chief General Manager (Technical) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Chief General Manager (Technical)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: The post carries pay and allowances admissible under Pay Band -5 of Rs.65,000 – 1,12,000/- + Grade Pay of Rs.18, 500/- . Other Perks and allowance admissible as per Company’s Rules

Last Date: 07-04-2024

Age: 45-55 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Chief General Manager (Technical) Job Vacancy at AGCL Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Chief General Manager (Technical) at Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL), the candidate should have completed bachelor in Engineering/Technology from recognized institute/university.

How to Apply for AGCL Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their application in the prescribed format duly filled in and complete with testimonials in sealed cover superscribing the post applied for directly/through post to Dr Lakshmanan S , IAS, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Industries Commerce & Public Enterprise Department, J- Block, 1st Floor, Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006.

Application may be send through mail also in mail ID: lakshmanan80@nic.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL)

About Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL)

Assam Gas Company Ltd., a Govt. of Assam Undertaking was incorporated on March 31,1962 in Shillong as a limited company wholly owned by the Government of Assam to carry out all kinds of business related to natural gas in India. The first gas transportation business started in the year 1967 with supply of natural gas to Namrup Thermal Power Station of ASEB. Subsequently, the company grew from strength to strength and stands today as one of the premier natural gas distribution companies in India.

Assam Gas Company Ltd. has a network of underground natural gas trunk and distribution pipelines that serves about 400+ tea factories, 1200+ commercial establishments, about 37,000+ domestic consumers and 410+ industrial consumers in the districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat and Majuli in Assam. It has its present headquarters in the oil town of Duliajan in the district of Dibrugarh,Assam,India. The Company has a capacity to transport over 5.5 MMSCMD of natural gas. Over the years AGCL has established branch offices in 14(fourteen) different locations in Assam.