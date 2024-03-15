AHIDMS Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Architect Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society has released the latest job notification for the Assistant Architect vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society 2024 job vacancy.

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS Recruitment 2024)

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Assistant Architect. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

AHIDMS Recruitment 2024

Details about AHIDMS Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Architect

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 40,000/- to Rs. 50,000/- per month.

Last Date: 04-04-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Architect Job Vacancy at AHIDMS Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Architect at AHIDMS, candidate should have completed Graduate in Architecture from a recognized Institute or University and should be a member of council of Architecture.

How to apply for AHIDMS Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for the interview along with all the original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.

Walk-in-interviews will be held from 2nd April 2024 to 4th April 2024 from 11 AM onwards at the office of the Project Director, AHIDMS, 4th floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022, Assam.

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society

About Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society

The basic objective of the AHIDM Society is to take up activities through various implementing agencies/ line departments of the State Government for achieving the development objectives of the JICA or any other externally financed/aided Projects or other Projects of any department in the areas of Health.