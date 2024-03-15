AHIDMS Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Biomedical Engineer Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society has released the latest job notification for the Assistant Biomedical Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society 2024 job vacancy.

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS Recruitment 2024)

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Assistant Biomedical Engineer. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

AHIDMS Recruitment 2024

Details about AHIDMS Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Biomedical Engineer

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- to Rs. 50,000/- per month.

Last Date: 04-04-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Biomedical Engineer Job Vacancy at AHIDMS Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Biomedical Engineer at AHIDMS, candidate should have completed Diploma or B. Tech in Biomedical Engineering from recognized University/Institution.

How to apply for AHIDMS Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for the interview along with all the original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.

Walk-in-interviews will be held from 2nd April 2024 to 4th April 2024 from 11 AM onwards at the office of the Project Director, AHIDMS, 4th floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022, Assam.

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society

About Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society

The basic objective of the AHIDM Society is to take up activities through various implementing agencies/ line departments of the State Government for achieving the development objectives of the JICA or any other externally financed/aided Projects or other Projects of any department in the areas of Health.