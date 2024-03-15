AHIDMS Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Biomedical Engineer Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society has released the latest job notification for the Assistant Biomedical Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society 2024 job vacancy.
Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Assistant Biomedical Engineer. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about AHIDMS Recruitment
Post Name: Assistant Biomedical Engineer
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs. 35,000/- to Rs. 50,000/- per month.
Last Date: 04-04-2024
Age: 35 Years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Assistant Biomedical Engineer at AHIDMS, candidate should have completed Diploma or B. Tech in Biomedical Engineering from recognized University/Institution.
Candidates may appear for the interview along with all the original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.
Walk-in-interviews will be held from 2nd April 2024 to 4th April 2024 from 11 AM onwards at the office of the Project Director, AHIDMS, 4th floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022, Assam.
Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society
The basic objective of the AHIDM Society is to take up activities through various implementing agencies/ line departments of the State Government for achieving the development objectives of the JICA or any other externally financed/aided Projects or other Projects of any department in the areas of Health.