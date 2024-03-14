AIDCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024- General Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a General Manager. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited job vacancy 2024.

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a General Manager. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

AIDCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about AIDCL Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name : General Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: The post carries pay and allowances admissible under Pay Band -5 of Rs.65, 000 – 1, 12,000/- + Grade Pay of Rs.18, 500/- .

Last Date: 11-04-2024

Age: 45-55 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for General Manager Job Vacancy at AIDCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of General Manager at Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited, the candidate should have completed Degree in Engineering/Technology preferably with P.G. qualification in Engineering/ Technology/ Industrial Management from recognized Institution.

How to apply for AIDCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their application forms in the prescribed format duly filled in and complete with testimonials in sealed cover superscribing the post applied for directly/through post to:

Dr Lakshmanan S , IAS, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Industries Commerce & Public Enterprise Department, J- Block, 1st Floor, Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006

Application may be send through mail also in mail ID: lakshmanan80@nic.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited

About Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited

The State Industrial Development Corporations aim to aid in the set-up, expansion, and promotion of small-scale companies. This means that they will help in providing the business paperwork, legal documents and funding for small businesses to grow and flourish.