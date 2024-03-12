ASDM Recruitment 2024 - Skill Project Manager- Human Resource & Administration Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Skill Project Manager- Human Resource & Administration vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) job vacancy 2024.

Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM Recruitment 2024)

Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Skill Project Manager- Human Resource & Administration Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ASDM Recruitment 2024

Details about ASDM Recruitment

Post Name: Skill Project Manager- Human Resource & Administration

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 75000/- Per Month

Last Date: 22-03-2024

Age: 30-45 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Skill Project Manager- Human Resource & Administration Job Vacancy at ASDM Recruitment 2024

As per BEL official notification candidate should have completed Post Graduate degree in Human Resource / MBA (HR) from recognized university with minimum 7 years experience in relevant field

How to Apply for ASDM Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to appear for the interview with Curriculum Vitae (CV), original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Disclaimer: Provided by the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM)

About Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM)

Assam Skill Development Mission is registered under Society Act in 2015 and is working under newly created Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department, Govt. of Assam with the visions of capacity building of unemployed youth and to deliver quality skill training leading to meaningful employment to stimulate economy of the state. The Mission started its functioning from January, 2017 as:

An apex body of all skill initiatives in the state to achieve skilling target of 1.50 lakhs youths in a year.

To provide quality skill training for gainful employment of educated unemployed youth.

To encourage development of entrepreneurs in different sectors.

To implement central sponsored skilling schemes in the state.