Assam Institute of Management Recruitment 2024- Research Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Institute of Management released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Research Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Institute of Management job vacancy 2024.

Assam Institute of Management Recruitment 2024

Assam Institute of Management has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Research Associate Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Assam Institute of Management Recruitment

Post Name: Research Associate

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs 30,000/-per month

Last Date: 06-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Research Associate Job Vacancy at Assam Institute of Management Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of Research Associate at Assam Institute of Management, Candidate should have completed MBA/PGDM with minimum 60% marks.

How to Apply for Assam Institute of Management Recruitment 2024

Candidates may submit their applications along with relevant documents in the institute on or before 6th March 2024

The applications may also be submitted by the candidates while appearing for the Personal Interview on 6th March 2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Assam Institute of Management.

About Assam Institute of Management

Assam Institute of Management was established in 1988 by the Government of Assam at Guwahati to promote professional management in North East India. It is run as a Government of Assam Society, the chief Secretary of the State being the chairperson of the Governing Body.