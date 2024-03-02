BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Laboratory Technician Vacancy, Job Opening

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Laboratory Technician vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job vacancy 2024.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Laboratory Technician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Laboratory Technician

Posts: 05

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 19,100/- Per Month

Last Date: 09-03-2024

Age: 27 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Laboratory Technician Job Vacancy at BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Laboratory Technician at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed 12th, Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Establishment Section of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Copinattr Nagar, Guw.ahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building) And Also Send Soft Copy of Application through Email: prismfms@gmail.com.

About Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.