BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Laboratory Technician Vacancy, Job Opening

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Laboratory Technician vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job vacancy 2024.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Laboratory Technician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Laboratory Technician

Posts: 05

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 19100/- per month

Last Date: 09-03-2024

Age: 27 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Laboratory Technician Job Vacancy at BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Laboratory Technician at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed 12th Std. in Science and Diploma of One year in Medical Laboratory Institute with one-year experience as a Lab Technician in a large hospital.

How to Apply for BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism

Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self-attested certificate and mark

sheets on or before 09.03.2024 (Saturday) up to 2:00 PM.

Candidate will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in the Establishment Section of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building).

Outside candidates may submit their application through e-mail to prismfms@gmail.com

About Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.