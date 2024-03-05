BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Medical Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Medical Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job vacancy 2024.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Medical Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Medical Officer

Posts: 03

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month (consolidated)

Last Date: 08-03-2024

Age: 30 years(Max.)

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Medical Officer Job Vacancy at BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Medical Officer at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed BDS/BHMS/BAMS/MBBS.

How to Apply for BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee

Disclaimer: Provided by the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)

About Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.