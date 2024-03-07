BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Networking Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Networking Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job vacancy 2024.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Networking Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Networking Assistant

Posts: 03

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 19100/- per month

Last Date: 09-03-2024

Age: 30 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Networking Assistant Job Vacancy at BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Networking Assistant at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed H.S.C. with minimum 50% marks at least 1 year Certificate course in Computer Hardware /

Networking from reputed Institute OR three year Diploma in Computers / Electronics /

Electrical Engineering etc. with minimum 50% aggregate marks from Govt. recognized Board

/ University OR B.Sc Electronics / Computer with minimum 50o/o aggregate or B.E. / B.Tech. /

M.Sc in Computers / Electronics / Electrical Engineering with minimum 50% aggregate marks.

How to Apply for BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism

Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self-attested certificate and mark

sheets on or before 09.03.2024 (Saturday) up to 2:00 PM.

Candidate will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in the Establishment Section of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building).

Outside candidates may submit their application through e-mail to prismfms@gmail.com

About Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.