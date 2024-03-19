BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 -Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Molecular Laboratory) Vacancy, Job Openings

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Molecular Laboratory) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job vacancy 2024.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Molecular Laboratory) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Molecular Laboratory)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Remuneration will be commensurate altogether with qualification and relevant work experience.

Last Date: 21-03-2024

Age: 40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Molecular Laboratory) Job Vacancy at BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Ph.D degree in Applied Biology / Life Sciences / Biotechnology

Candidates must also have one-year experience in Molecular Techniques in a reputed teaching institute

How to apply for BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for the interview on 21-03-2024 (Thursday) at 10:30 AM, Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016.

09:30 AM – 10:15 AM

About Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.