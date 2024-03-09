BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Scientific Officer (Nuclear Medicine) Vacancy, Job Openings

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Scientific Officer (Nuclear Medicine) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job vacancy 2024.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Scientific Officer (Nuclear Medicine) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Scientific Officer (Nuclear Medicine)

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: To commensurate with relevant work experience

Last Date: 13-03-2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Scientific Officer (Nuclear Medicine) Job Vacancy at BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Scientific Officer (Nuclear Medicine) at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed M.Sc plus DMRIT / PGDFIT or M.Sc Nuclear Medicine and passed the RSO exam of RPAD / AERB with previous experience in PET / CECT or one-year post qualification.

Certificate of RSO Level II of Nuclear Medicine will also be required for consideration of RSO Level II Nuclear Medicine

How to Apply for BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for the interview along with CV and also original / attested copies of all certificates and testimonials.

The venue is Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016

About Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.