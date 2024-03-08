BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Web Designer Vacancy, Job Opening

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Web Designer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job vacancy 2024.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Web Designer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Web Designer

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 19100/- per month

Last Date: 09-03-2024

Age: 30 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Web Designer Job Vacancy at BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Web Designer at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed any Degree (Science preferred), Computer knowledge (MS Offrce, Certificate Course in Web

Designing with typing knowledge desirable)

How to Apply for BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism

Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self-attested certificate and mark

sheets on or before 09.03.2024 (Saturday) up to 2:00 PM.

Candidate will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in the Establishment Section of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building).

Outside candidates may submit their application through e-mail to prismfms@gmail.com

About Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.