BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Web Designer Vacancy, Job Opening

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Web Designer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about BBCI Guwahati Recruitment
Post Name: Web Designer
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs. 19100/- per month
Last Date: 09-03-2024
Age: 30 years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Web Designer at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed any Degree (Science preferred), Computer knowledge (MS Offrce, Certificate Course in Web
Designing with typing knowledge desirable)
Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism
Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self-attested certificate and mark
sheets on or before 09.03.2024 (Saturday) up to 2:00 PM.
Candidate will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in the Establishment Section of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building).
Outside candidates may submit their application through e-mail to prismfms@gmail.com
Disclaimer: Provided by the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)
Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.