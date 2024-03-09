BHB College Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor (English) Vacancy, Job Opening

BHB College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor(English) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the BHB College job vacancy 2024.

BHB College Recruitment 2024

BHB College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor(English) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about BHB College Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Professor(English)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 20-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs.1500/-

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor(English) Job Vacancy at BHB College Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Professor(English) at BHB College, the candidate should have done as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 with NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions.

How to Apply for BHB College Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications in DHE format along with complete bio-data and all supporting documents from HSLC onwards.

An amount of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only as application fees should be deposited through RTGS/NEFT/Online mode in favour of Bank A/C No. 3109000100001748, A/C Name- Principal, B.H.B. College, Sarupeta, IFSC- PUNB0310900. The receipt of payment must be enclosed with the application.

The applications must reach the Principal, BHB College, Sarupeta, P.O.- Sarupeta, Dist. – Barpeta, Assam, PIN-781318

About BHB College

Established on the 1st of July 1971, Bhawanipur Hastinapur Bijni (B.H.B) College, as an institution of higher learning at Sarupeta affiliated to Gauhati University, serves the socially and economically backward people of the vast area well. It is ideally located among three revenue mouzas/tehsils, as indicated by the very name of the College, under Bajali Sub-division of Barpeta District. B.H.B. College is the oldest.