DPS Guwahati Recruitment 2024- English Teacher & other Vacancy, Job Opening

Delhi Public School Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a various teaching positions Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about Delhi Public School Guwahati Recruitment
Post Name: English Teacher
PTI
Librarian
Fine Arts (Painting) Teacher
Special Educator
Swimming Coach (Male & Female)
Receptionist
Posts: Not Specified
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Salary: Negotiable
Last Date: 17/03/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of English Teacher & Other Vacancy at Delhi Public School Guwahati, Candidate should have done as per norms.
Candidates may send bio-data in prescribed format to principaloffice.biodata@gmail.com within March 17, 2024
Dates for the interview shall be intimated telephonically.
Delhi Public School also known as DPS. The school was established in 2000. Delhi Public School is a Co-Ed school affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) . It is managed by Delhi Public School Society Delhi.