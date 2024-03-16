FREMAA Recruitment 2024 - Livelihood Specialist Vacancy, Job Opening

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam has released the latest job notification for the Livelihood Specialist vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam 2024 job vacancy.

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA Recruitment 2024)

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Livelihood Specialist Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

FREMAA Recruitment 2024

Details about FREMAA Recruitment

Post Name: Livelihood Specialist

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs.70,000/- – Rs 80,000/- per month (inclusive of allowances).

Last Date: 12-04-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Livelihood Specialist Job Vacancy at FREMAA Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of FREMAA, candidate should have completed first class Graduate/Post Graduate Degree in Livelihoods/Social Development/Agriculture/ Fisheries/Rural Development/Natural Resources Management/Rural Developmental Studies from a recognized institution or university.

How to apply for FREMAA Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications complete in all respects in the prescribed format available at FREMAA’s website.

The applications must be accompanied along with scanned copies of a signed cover letter and self attested supporting documents

The applications should be emailed to ceo-fremaa@assam.gov.in / hrms-fremaa@assam.gov.in

The subject line should be “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF …….”

Disclaimer: Provided by Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam

About Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam

The primary aim of FREMAA is to manage the implementation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded project with provision of comprehensive, cost-effective and sustainable structural and non-structural measures in the selected strategic locations.Facilitate sustainable interdepartmental cooperation, coordination and communication to integrate structural and non structural measures relevant to IFRERM projects, Implementation and maintenance, operation and management of such infrastructures. Provide an effective IFRERM funding channel for the SGOA.