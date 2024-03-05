Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2024- Systems Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati High Court released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Systems Assistant, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati High Court job vacancy 2024.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2024

Gauhati High Court has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Systems Assistant, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Gauhati High Court Recruitment

Post Name: Systems Assistant

Posts: 10

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: PB-2, Rs 14000-70000,

# Grade Pay- 7600/- (Principal Seat)

# Grade Pay- 6200/- (District Courts)

Last Date: 07/03/2024

Age: 21-40 years

Application Fees: SC/ ST: Rs.250/-

PWD: Nil

Others: Rs.500/-

Educational Qualification for Systems Assistant job vacancy at Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Systems Assistant at Gauhati High Court, the candidate should have completed

a) B.C.A. with 60 % marks in aggregate or equivalent grade from a recognized institution with at least 1 (one) year working experience from a reputed institution/ organization. OR,



b) B.Sc. with 60 % marks in aggregate and I year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science / Application with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade from a recognized institution with at least 1 (one) year working experience from a reputed institution/ organization. OR,



c) Diploma holders from Polytechnic in Computer Science/ Engineering or Electronics & Telecommunications with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade from a recognized institution with at least 2(two) years working experience from a reputed institution/ organization.

How to Apply for Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for these vacancy by visiting official Recruitment Portal. Candidates may follow below mentioned steps to apply for Gauhati High Court Recruitment.



# Scroll down, go to Important Web-Links section .



# Click on the "Online Application Form" and complete the registration process by clicking "Click here for New Registration".



# In the next stage, click on "Online Application Form" Link and Login.



# Fill your all personal and educational details and upload necessary documents.



# Pay the necessary application fee as per your category .



# At the end, submit the application form and take a print out of the application form .

Disclaimer: Provided by the Gauhati High Court

About Gauhati High Court

The Guwahati High Court was promulgated by the Governor-General of India on 1 March 1948 after the Government of India Act 1935 was passed. Establishing the High Court of Assam with effect from 5 April 1948, for the then Province of Assam. It was originally known as the High Court of Assam and Nagaland but renamed as Gauhati High Court in 1971 by the North East Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.