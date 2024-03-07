Handique Girls’ College Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Handique Girls’ College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Handique Girls’ College job vacancy 2024.

Handique Girls’ College Recruitment 2024

Handique Girls’ College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Handique Girls’ College Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Home Science

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 20-03-2024

Age: 38 Years

Application Fees: Rs.1500/-

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor in Home Science Job Vacancy at Handique Girls’ College Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Professor at Handique Girls’ College, the candidate should have done as per Government of Assam’s O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/168 dated 24.01.2022.

How to Apply for Handique Girls’ College Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (available in College website www.hgcollege.edu.in), with complete biodata and self-attested copies of all testimonials also from HSLC onwards.

The applications must be accompanied with documentary proof of submitting the application fee of Rs.1500/- that have to be paid through NEFT/RTGS to the State Bank of India Account No. 30236401321, State Bank of India, Guwahati Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN0000078

The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati-781001, Assam on or before 20/03/2024

The envelope must be superscribed with the name of the Post.

The calling letter for interviews will be sent through email address of the candidate.

In service candidates must apply through proper channel as per existing rule & regulation.

Incomplete / defective applications will be rejected at the time of scrutiny and No call letter will be issued to such candidate.

The communication for Interview etc. will be made through email only.

So candidates are advice to mentioned Email Address and Contact Number at the application.

Disclaimer: Provided by Handique Girls’ College

About Handique Girls’ College

Handique Girls College is a constituent college of the University of Gauhati. It is one of the oldest colleges located in the Indian state of Assam and offers undergraduate courses in Arts and Science.