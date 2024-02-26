Hayat Hospital Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Nursing Educator Vacancy, Job Openings in Guwahati

Hayat Hospital released latest jobs in Guwahati notification for the recruitment of Nursing Educator Jobs in Guwahati. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Hayat Hospital Guwahati job vacancy 2024.
Applications are invited for the post of Nursing Educator vacancy in Hayat Superspeciality Hospital, Guwahati. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
Details about Hayat Hospital Guwahati Recruitment
Post Name: Nursing Educator
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: As per Norms
Last Date: 29/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates having M.Sc Nursing
Minimum 2-3 years of work experience
Interested and eligible candidates can mail their CV to the following email id - recruitment.hayathospital@gmail.com
Disclaimer: Provided by the Hayat Hospital Guwahati.
Hayat Hospital is a 200 bedded, Multi-Super Speciality, tertiary care hospital, scientifically planned and strategically located at Lal Ganesh, Guwahati. Hayat Hospital has established itself as the region's best known brand in private healthcare, synonymous with best in-class patient experience and outcomes.
Leveraging its track record for-medical excellence, Hayat Hospital is committed to making a difference in people's lives through excellent patient care, steadily expanding its reach in markets where demand for quality care is strong and growing.