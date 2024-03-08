IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Vacancy, Job Opening

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the IASST job vacancy 2024.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about IASST Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Level-1 Rs. 18,000-56,900/- plus admissible allowances as per Central Govt.rules.

Last Date: 19-03-2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Job Vacancy at IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, the candidate should have done Matriculation or equivalent altogether.

How to Apply for IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send a hard copy of the duly filled in application form along with self-attested copies of educational certificates, mark sheets and experience certificates and with two recent passport size photographs to the Registrar, IASST, Paschim Boragaon, Garchuk, Guwahati-781035 Assam latest by 5 pm on 27.03.2024

The applications may be send by Speed / Registered Post/courier or by hand.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology.

About Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) is a premier scientific research organization in the north-east region, IASST was conceived and nurtured by the Assam Science Society in its initial years and was inaugurated by Noble Laureate Dorothy C. Hodgkin on 3rd November 1979. Subsequently, it was supported by the state govt. as its only autonomous R&D institute till March 2009. The institute was taken over in March 2009 by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India as one of its autonomous R&D Institutes.