IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical) Vacancy, Job Opening

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

Post Name: Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 56,000/- per month + HRA (9%) without any other allowances.

Last Date: 19-03-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical) Job Vacancy at IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical) at Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, the candidate should have done First Class M.Sc. /M. Tech with a minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate in Biotechnology/ Biochemistry / Molecular Biology/ Life Sciences/Zoology altogether.

How to Apply for IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ up to 19th March 2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology.

About Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) is a premier scientific research organization in the north-east region, IASST was conceived and nurtured by the Assam Science Society in its initial years and was inaugurated by Noble Laureate Dorothy C. Hodgkin on 3rd November 1979. Subsequently, it was supported by the state govt. as its only autonomous R&D institute till March 2009. The institute was taken over in March 2009 by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India as one of its autonomous R&D Institutes.