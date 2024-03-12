IASST Recruitment 2024 - Office Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Office Assistant Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the IASST job vacancy 2024.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST Recruitment 2024)

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Office Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about IASST Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Office Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs.20000/- Per Month

Last Date: 20-03-2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Office Assistant Job Vacancy at IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, the candidate should have completed Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address IASST, Vigyan Path, Paschim Boragaon, Guwahati-781035 on 20-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology.

About Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) is a premier scientific research organization in the north-east region, IASST was conceived and nurtured by the Assam Science Society in its initial years and was inaugurated by Noble Laureate Dorothy C. Hodgkin on 3rd November 1979. Subsequently, it was supported by the state govt. as its only autonomous R&D institute till March 2009. The institute was taken over in March 2009 by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India as one of its autonomous R&D Institutes.