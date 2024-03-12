IASST Recruitment 2024 - Office Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Office Assistant Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the IASST job vacancy 2024.
Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Office Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about IASST Guwahati Recruitment
Post Name: Office Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs.20000/- Per Month
Last Date: 20-03-2024
Age: 30 Years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, the candidate should have completed Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address IASST, Vigyan Path, Paschim Boragaon, Guwahati-781035 on 20-Mar-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology.
Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) is a premier scientific research organization in the north-east region, IASST was conceived and nurtured by the Assam Science Society in its initial years and was inaugurated by Noble Laureate Dorothy C. Hodgkin on 3rd November 1979. Subsequently, it was supported by the state govt. as its only autonomous R&D institute till March 2009. The institute was taken over in March 2009 by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India as one of its autonomous R&D Institutes.