IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Local Resource Person Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Local Resource Person vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship job vacancy 2024.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Local Resource Person Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about IIE Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name- Local Resource Person

Posts- 04

Location - Guwahati, Assam

Salary- Rs.13,000/- per month and Rs. 3,000/- (TA)

Last Date- 24-03-2024

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Local Resource Person Job Vacancy at IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Local Resource Person at IIE Guwahati , candidate should have any Graduate Degree preferably in Agriculture & Allied Sectors.

How to apply for IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam.

Candidates may also send their applications via email at recruitmentcell.iie.2023@gmail.com.

About Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship

The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) was established in the year 1993 in Guwahati by the erstwhile Ministry of Industry (now the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Government of India as an autonomous National Institute to undertake training, research and consultancy activities in small and micro enterprises focusing on entrepreneurship development.