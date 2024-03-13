IIIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 -Project Associate-I Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Project Associate-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Associate-I Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

IIIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about IIIT Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Project Associate-I

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 25000/- per month

Last Date: 25-03-2024

Age: Not

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Associate-I Job Vacancy at IIIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Associate-I at Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati, the candidate should have completed B. Tech or M. Tech in Engineering (ECE, CSE, IT, EE or relevant branch) or MCA.

How to apply for IIIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/bXVhaRd3St2zyhRU8

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati

About Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati

Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati (IIITG) is an institution of National Importance under an Act of Parliament (THE INDIAN INSTITUTES OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP) ACT, 2017). It offers B.Tech. courses in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Computer Science Engineering (CSE), M.Tech. courses in CSE and ECE and runs PhD programmes in ECE, CSE, Mathematics, and Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS). IIITG started operations in August 2013 with B.Tech programmes in CSE and ECE. The first batch of B.Tech. students completed their programme in May 2017. The first convocation of the Institute was held on May 15 2018.