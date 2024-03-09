IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Associate Project Engineer Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the latest jobs in Guwahati notification for the Associate Project Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

IIT - Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Associate Project Engineer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about IIT Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Associate Project Engineer

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Rs.42550/- Per Month

Last Date: 13/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Associate Project Engineer Job Vacancy at IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of Associate Project Engineer at IIT Guwahati, the candidate should have completed M.E or M.Tech in VLSI/RF/Microwave, B.E or B.Tech in ECE/EE from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates have to apply Online at IIT Guwahati official website iitg.ac.in, Starting from 06-03-2024 to 13-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

About Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Located on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, Assam, IIT Guwahati is home to the first research park in North East India. Ranked 41 in the 'Research Citations per Faculty' category by QS World University Rankings 2022, IIT Guwahati holds the status of Institute of Importance like other IITs.