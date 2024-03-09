IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Associate Project Engineer Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the latest jobs in Guwahati notification for the Associate Project Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.
IIT - Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Associate Project Engineer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about IIT Guwahati Recruitment
Post Name: Associate Project Engineer
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs.42550/- Per Month
Last Date: 13/03/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the Post of Associate Project Engineer at IIT Guwahati, the candidate should have completed M.E or M.Tech in VLSI/RF/Microwave, B.E or B.Tech in ECE/EE from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Candidates have to apply Online at IIT Guwahati official website iitg.ac.in, Starting from 06-03-2024 to 13-Mar-2024
Located on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, Assam, IIT Guwahati is home to the first research park in North East India. Ranked 41 in the 'Research Citations per Faculty' category by QS World University Rankings 2022, IIT Guwahati holds the status of Institute of Importance like other IITs.