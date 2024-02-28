IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024- JRF (GATE) Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the JRF (GATE) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

IIT - Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of JRF (GATE) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about IIT Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: JRF (GATE)

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 18/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for JRF (GATE) Job Vacancy at IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of JRF (GATE) At IIT Guwahati, the candidate should have done B.Tech/M.Sc. with valid GATE/M.Tech in Biotechnology/Biochemical/Chemical/ Environmental Engineering

How to apply for IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear in the Walk-in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Advance copy of CV may be sent to the Principal Investigator (lalitpandey@iitg.ac.in) by March 15, 2024 (5 pm).

About Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Located on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, Assam, IIT Guwahati is home to the first research park in North East India. Ranked 41 in the 'Research Citations per Faculty' category by QS World University Rankings 2022, IIT Guwahati holds the status of Institute of Importance like other IITs.