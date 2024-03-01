IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

IIT - Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about IIT Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Rs.36580/- Per Month

Last Date: 12/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for JRF (GATE) Job Vacancy at IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at IIT Guwahati, the candidate should have completed B.E or B.Tech, M.E or M.Tech, M.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, rajesha@iitg.ac.in, kuntaldeka@iitg.ac.in on or before 12-Mar-2024 along with all required documents

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

About Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Located on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, Assam, IIT Guwahati is home to the first research park in North East India. Ranked 41 in the 'Research Citations per Faculty' category by QS World University Rankings 2022, IIT Guwahati holds the status of Institute of Importance like other IITs.