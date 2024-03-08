IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Project Associate – II Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Project Associate – II vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.
IIT - Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Associate – II Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about IIT Guwahati Recruitment
Post Name: Project Associate – II
Posts: 1
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 35000/- + 18% of Basic Pay
Last Date: 12/03/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the Post of Project Associate – II at IIT Guwahati, the candidate should have completed Master’s Degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences/MVSc or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology or Medicine from a recognized University or equivalent.
Candidates have to email their detailed resume along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) altogether on or before 11th March 2024 to the Principal Investigator Prof. Senthilmurugan Subbiah, Chemical Engineering at
The candidates who are already employed under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. altogether will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for an interview.
Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.
Located on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, Assam, IIT Guwahati is home to the first research park in North East India. Ranked 41 in the 'Research Citations per Faculty' category by QS World University Rankings 2022, IIT Guwahati holds the status of Institute of Importance like other IITs.