IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Project Associate – II Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Project Associate – II vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

IIT - Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Associate – II Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name: Project Associate – II

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Rs. 35000/- + 18% of Basic Pay

Last Date: 12/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Associate – II Job Vacancy at IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of Project Associate – II at IIT Guwahati, the candidate should have completed Master’s Degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences/MVSc or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology or Medicine from a recognized University or equivalent.

How to apply for IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates have to email their detailed resume along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) altogether on or before 11th March 2024 to the Principal Investigator Prof. Senthilmurugan Subbiah, Chemical Engineering at senthilmurugan@iitg.ac.in

The candidates who are already employed under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. altogether will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for an interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

About Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Located on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, Assam, IIT Guwahati is home to the first research park in North East India. Ranked 41 in the 'Research Citations per Faculty' category by QS World University Rankings 2022, IIT Guwahati holds the status of Institute of Importance like other IITs.