IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Research Associate-I Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Research Associate-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

IIT - Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Research Associate-I Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about IIT Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Research Associate-I

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 12/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Research Associate-I Job Vacancy at IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of Research Associate-I At IIT Guwahati, the candidate should have done PhD degree in High Energy Physics altogether.

How to apply for IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may prepare a single pdf file containing cover letter, research plan of one page and CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, list of publications, contact address, phone no., e-mail etc. to be sent to the Principal Investigator.

The applications should be sent via email to dborah@iitg.ac.in on or before 12th March, 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

About Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Located on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, Assam, IIT Guwahati is home to the first research park in North East India. Ranked 41 in the 'Research Citations per Faculty' category by QS World University Rankings 2022, IIT Guwahati holds the status of Institute of Importance like other IITs.