IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Research Associate-I Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Research Associate-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.
Details about IIT Guwahati Recruitment
Post Name: Research Associate-I
Posts: 1
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 12/03/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the Post of Research Associate-I At IIT Guwahati, the candidate should have done PhD degree in High Energy Physics altogether.
Candidates may prepare a single pdf file containing cover letter, research plan of one page and CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, list of publications, contact address, phone no., e-mail etc. to be sent to the Principal Investigator.
The applications should be sent via email to dborah@iitg.ac.in on or before 12th March, 2024
