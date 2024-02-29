Image3DConversion Recruitment 2024- Customer Support Representative Vacancy, Job Opening

Image3DConversion released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Customer Support Representative, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Image3DConversion job vacancy 2024.

Image3DConversion Recruitment 2024

Image3DConversion has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Customer Support Representative, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Image3DConversion Recruitment

Post Name: Customer Support Representative

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 02/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Customer Support Representative Job Vacancy at Image3DConversion Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Customer Support Representative at Image3DConversion, the candidate should have completed Bachelor Degree with minimum 1-2 yrs. of experience in support.

How to Apply for Image3DConversion Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online by sending their CV at hr@image3dconversion.com.

Disclaimer: Provided by Image3DConversion

About Image3DConversion

Image3DConversion has been a pioneer of introducing the advancements of Digital Dentistry methodologies in the country. Since inception, it has been actively involved in training doctors from around the globe on advanced Guided Implant Surgery, which makes Dental Implant surgery much simpler and adds accuracy to the same and Digital Clear aligner Setup planning, which is widely used by various global dental practices for teeth alignment.