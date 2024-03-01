Jal Jeevan Mission Recruitment 2024- State Coordinator-Legal Vacancy, Job Opening

Jal Jeevan Mission Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of State Coordinator-Legal vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Jal Jeevan Mission job vacancy 2024.

Assam Jal Jeevan Mission Recruitment 2024

Jal Jeevan Mission has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of State Coordinator-Legal Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Jal Jeevan Mission Recruitment 2024

Details about Jal Jeevan Mission Recruitment

Post Name: State Coordinator-Legal

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 60000/- per month

Last Date: 08-03-2024

Age: 40 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for State Coordinator-Legal Job Vacancy at Jal Jeevan Mission Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of State Coordinator-Legal at Jal Jeevan Mission, The candidate should have should have completed Graduation with LLB with minimum 60% marks from a recognized University.

How to Apply for Jal Jeevan Mission Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for the interview with the following documents as shown below-

1) Detailed Curriculum Vitae.

2) Photo Identity & Address Proof (Aadhar/DL etc)

3) Original Educational Qualification Certificates (HSLC interview onwards).

4) Work Experience Certificates if any

5) Self-attested photocopies of all the certificates, marksheets, experience certificates etc. to be submitted.

Disclaimer: Provided by Jal Jeevan Mission Assam.

About Jal Jeevan Mission Assam

Government of India has restructured and subsumed the ongoing National Rural Drinking Water Programme(NRDWP) into Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every rural household i.e., Har Ghar Jal by 2024. Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide Functional House Connection to every rural household with a minimum water supply service standard of 55 LPCD.