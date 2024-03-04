Jobs in Assam: ASFFDC Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Floor Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Limited has released the latest job notification for the Floor Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the ASFFDC 2024 job vacancy.

Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Limited (ASFFDC Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Floor Manager. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

ASFFDC Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about ASFFDC Guwahati Recruitment

Name of Post: Floor Manager

No.of Vacancy: 01

Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month

Age limit: 21 to 40 Years

Job Location: Guwahati – Assam

Last Date: 08/03/2024

Official Website: ilmfinance.assam.gov.in

Educational Qualification for Floor Manager Job Vacancy at ASFFDC Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed Post Graduate from Govt recognized University.

Minimum 2 (Two years) experience of working in any organization.

Excellent customer service skills.

How to apply for ASFFDC Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview to be held on 8th March 2024 at 10.00 AM in the Office of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Ltd, Shilpgram Road, Panjabari, Guwahati-37.

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Ltd.

About ASFFDC

The Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Ltd (ASFFDC) was incorporated on 4 September,1974 by the Govt. of Assam for the development of Assamese Cinema.

A Multipurpose Cultural Complex named "JONAKEE" is being set up in the Corporation's own land at Panjabari, Guwahati, to provide the right kind of environment for promotion and preservation of performing arts of Assam. The MPCC has under its roof a well equipped visual Film Museum cum Souvenir shop, Film Archive, Film Cafe, Mini Cinema Hall and the administrative wing of ASFFDC, the History of Assamese films in the complex.