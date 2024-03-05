Jobs in Assam: Directorate of Secondary Education Recruitment 2024 - Legal Consultant Vacancy, Job Openings

Directorate of Secondary Education Assam has released the latest job notification for the Legal Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Directorate of Secondary Education Assam 2024 job vacancy.

Directorate of Secondary Education Recruitment 2024

Directorate of Secondary Education Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Legal Consultant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Directorate of Secondary Education Recruitment 2024

Details about Directorate of Secondary Education Recruitment

Post Name: Legal Consultant

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 75000/- per month

Last Date: 11/03/2024

Age: 55 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Legal Consultant Job Vacancy at Directorate of Secondary Education Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of Assistant Academic Officer (Bodo) At Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), the candidate should have done Master degree in Bodo language with minimum 55% of marks from a reputed university with B.Ed./M.Ed.

How to apply for Directorate of Secondary Education Recruitment 2024

Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University of India

Candidates must have valid license/ certificate of enrolment from any Bar Council (within India) at the time of submission of application.

Candidates must have practiced as an Advocate in the Courts/ Tribunals within the State of Assam and also in the High Court continuously for minimum 5 (five) years as on the date of submission of application, basically on the service side.

Disclaimer: Provided by Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam.

About Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA)

The Assam Secondary Education Act, 1961 (Assam Act, XXV of 1961) was passed to provide for the establishment of a Board of Secondary Education to regulate, supervise and develop Secondary Education in the State of Assam. The Act came into force with effect from 29th January, 1962 with the publication of Government of Assam, Education Department Notification no. 159/61/37 dated 29/1/1962. Thus the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (popularly known as SEBA) came into existence on14 March, 1962. It started functioning with the conduct of 11 year H.S.S.L.C. Examination of 1962. Under the provisions of the Act the Govt. of Assam constituted the Board with Sri S.C. Rajkhowa, D.P.I., Assam as Chairman and Md. N. Islam, Inspector of Schools (Central Assam Circle) as Secretary.