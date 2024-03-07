Jobs in Assam: KKHSOU Recruitment 2024 – Assistant Professor (Contractual) Vacancy, Job Opening

KKHSOU has released its official notification inviting candidates for the post of Assistant Professor (Contractual) vacancy 2024.
The KKHSOU has currently released its official notification for job openings for the post of Assistant Professor (Contractual). Interested and Eligible candidates are requested to go through the details to know more about its necessary requirements and eligibility criteria for this post.
Details about KKHSOU Recruitment
Post Name: Assistant Professor (Contractual)
No. of post: 21
Assamese : 1
English : 1
Journalism & Mass Communication : 1
Commerce : 2
Management : 2
Mathematics : 2
History : 3
Philosophy : 3
Political Science : 2
Social Work : 2
Sociology : 2
Job Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Age limit: Not Mentioned
Application last date: 10/03/2024
Candidates must have minimum qualification of Masters in relevant/allied subjects with UGC Norms and also NET/SLET or Ph.D.
Candidates may appear for the interview with original testimonials and Bio-Data also and with photocopies of supporting documents.
Walk-in-interviews will be held from 9th March to 10th March altogether from 9 AM onwards at KKHSOU, City Campus, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati.
Disclaimer: Provided by Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University, Assam.
The Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) was set up under the provision of the KKHSOU Act 2005 enacted by the Govt of Assam.