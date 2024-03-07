Jobs in Assam: KKHSOU Recruitment 2024 – Assistant Professor (Contractual) Vacancy, Job Opening

KKHSOU has released its official notification inviting candidates for the post of Assistant Professor (Contractual) vacancy 2024.

Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University Assam (KKHSOU Recruitment 2024)

The KKHSOU has currently released its official notification for job openings for the post of Assistant Professor (Contractual). Interested and Eligible candidates are requested to go through the details to know more about its necessary requirements and eligibility criteria for this post.

KKHSOU Recruitment 2024

Details about KKHSOU Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Professor (Contractual)

No. of post: 21

Discipline wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

English : 1

Journalism & Mass Communication : 1

Commerce : 2

Management : 2

Mathematics : 2

History : 3

Philosophy : 3

Political Science : 2

Social Work : 2

Sociology : 2

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Age limit: Not Mentioned

Application last date: 10/03/2024

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor (Contractual) Job Vacancy at KKHSOU Recruitment 2024

Candidates must have minimum qualification of Masters in relevant/allied subjects with UGC Norms and also NET/SLET or Ph.D.

How to apply for KKHSOU Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for the interview with original testimonials and Bio-Data also and with photocopies of supporting documents.

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-interviews will be held from 9th March to 10th March altogether from 9 AM onwards at KKHSOU, City Campus, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati.

Disclaimer: Provided by Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University, Assam.

About Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University

The Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) was set up under the provision of the KKHSOU Act 2005 enacted by the Govt of Assam.