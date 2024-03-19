Jobs in Guwahati: Hayat Hospital Recruitment 2024 - Executive – Quality Control and Training & Development Vacancy, Job Openings

Hayat Hospital released latest job notification for the recruitment of Executive – Quality Control and Training & Development Jobs in Guwahati. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Hayat Hospital Guwahati job vacancy 2024.

Hayat Hospital Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for the post of Executive – Quality Control and Training & Development vacancy in Hayat Superspeciality Hospital, Guwahati. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Hayat Hospital Recruitment 2024

Details about Hayat Hospital Recruitment

Post Name: Executive – Quality Control and Training & Development

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As per Norms

Last Date: 25/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Executive – Quality Control and Training & Development Job Vacancy at Hayat Hospital Recruitment 2024

Candidates having MHA / Diploma in Quality Management.

How to apply for Hayat Hospital Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can mail their CV to the following email id - recruitment.hayathospital@gmail.com

Disclaimer: Provided by Hayat Hospital Guwahati.

About Hayat Hospital Guwahati

Hayat Hospital is a 200 bedded, Multi-Super Speciality, tertiary care hospital, scientifically planned and strategically located at Lal Ganesh, Guwahati. Hayat Hospital has established itself as the region's best known brand in private healthcare, synonymous with best in-class patient experience and outcomes.

Leveraging its track record for-medical excellence, Hayat Hospital is committed to making a difference in people's lives through excellent patient care, steadily expanding its reach in markets where demand for quality care is strong and growing.