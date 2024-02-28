Jobs in Guwahati: NERAMAC Recruitment 2024 - Project Executive Vacancy, Job Openings

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC Limited) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Executive, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC Limited) job vacancy 2024.

NERAMAC Recruitment 2024

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC Limited) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Executive, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Project Executive

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs.25000/- Per Month

Last Date: 07/03/2024

Age: 30 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Executive Job Vacancy at NERAMAC Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Executive at North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC Limited), the candidate should have completed B.Sc in Agriculture or MSW or MA in Sociology or relevant qualification in allied sector altogether

How to Apply for NERAMAC Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Disclaimer: Provided by the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC Limited)

About North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC Limited)

Northeast India is well known for its Agri – Horti produces like Khasi Mandarin of Meghalaya, Kachai Lemon of Manipur and Queen Pineapple of Tripura etc., which received geographical indications. However, the revenue earned from agricultural sector by this part of the country is low as surplus products get wasted due to lack of initiative in processing, value addition and adequate marketing.