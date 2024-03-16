NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Professor- Biotechnology Vacancy, Job Openings

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Professor- Biotechnology vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati job vacancy 2024.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati (NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2024)

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Professor- Biotechnology Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about NIPER Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Professor- Biotechnology

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 17/04/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: Rs. 500/-

Educational Qualification for Professor- Biotechnology Job Vacancy at NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Ph.D. in Biotechnology/Bioscience & Bioengineering/Life Sciences/Biomedical Sciences with

First class or equivalent grade at the preceding degree (M.Pharm/MS/M.Tech/M.Sc.) in Biotechnology/ Bioscience & Bioengineering/Life Sciences/Biomedical Sciences with a very good academic record throughout and at least 10 years of Teaching/Research/Industrial experience with published works of high quality. Well recognized and established reputation of having made conspicuous seminal contribution to knowledge in Pharmaceutical and allied areas.

How to apply for NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati

About National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) is the first national level institute in pharmaceutical sciences with a proclaimed objective of becoming a centre of excellence for advanced studies and research in pharmaceutical sciences. The Government of India has declared NIPER as an 'Institute of National Importance'. It is an autonomous body set up under the aegis of Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India. The Institute is conceived to provide leadership in pharmaceutical sciences and related areas not only within the country, but also to the countries in South East Asia, South Asia and Africa. NIPER is a member of Association of Indian Universities and Association of Commonwealth Universities.