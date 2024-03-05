NK Engineering Works Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation) (for Projects Sites) Vacancy, Job Opening

NK Engineering Works Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation) (for Projects Sites), vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NK Engineering Works Guwahati job vacancy 2024.
Details About NK Engineering Works Guwahati Recruitment
Post Name: Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation) (for Projects Sites)
Posts: 05
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 15/03/2024
Age: 40 Years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation) (for Projects Sites), at NK Engineering Works Guwahati, the candidate should have completed B.E./B.Tech/Diploma in Electrical and Instrumentation
Interested and eligible candidates can mail their CV’s to nkew@rediffmail.com and hradmin02@nkengg.com.
Disclaimer: Provided by the NK Engineering Works Guwahati
Service Provider of Electrical project, Erection and commissioning service.