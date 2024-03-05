NK Engineering Works Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Storekeeper Vacancy, Job Opening

NK Engineering Works Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Storekeeper, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NK Engineering Works Guwahati job vacancy 2024.
NK Engineering Works Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Storekeeper, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details About NK Engineering Works Guwahati Recruitment
Post Name: Storekeeper
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 15/03/2024
Age: 40 Years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Storekeeper, at NK Engineering Works Guwahati, the candidate should have completed H.S Pass/Graduate in any stream with basic computer knowledge.
Interested and eligible candidates can mail their CV’s to nkew@rediffmail.com and hradmin02@nkengg.com.
Disclaimer: Provided by NK Engineering Works Guwahati
Service Provider of Electrical project, Erection and commissioning service.