NK Engineering Works Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Storekeeper Vacancy, Job Opening

NK Engineering Works Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Storekeeper, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NK Engineering Works Guwahati job vacancy 2024.

NK Engineering Works Guwahati Recruitment 2024

NK Engineering Works Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Storekeeper, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details About NK Engineering Works Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Storekeeper

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 15/03/2024

Age: 40 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Storekeeper Job Vacancy at NK Engineering Works Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Storekeeper, at NK Engineering Works Guwahati, the candidate should have completed H.S Pass/Graduate in any stream with basic computer knowledge.

How to Apply for NK Engineering Works Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can mail their CV’s to nkew@rediffmail.com and hradmin02@nkengg.com.

Disclaimer: Provided by NK Engineering Works Guwahati

About NK Engineering Works Guwahati

Service Provider of Electrical project, Erection and commissioning service.