Primary Healthtech Guwahati Recruitment 2024 – Business Development Executive Vacancy, Job Openings

Primary Healthtech, Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Business Development Executive vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Primary Healthtech, Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.
Primary Healthtech, Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Business Development Executive Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about Primary Healthtech Guwahati Recruitment
Post Name: Business Development Executive
Posts: 05
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 30/03/2024
Age: 21-35 years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Business Development Executive at Primary Healthtech Guwahati, the candidate should have completed Bachelor's/ Master's in business administration.
Candidates may apply online by sending their CV’s to career@mobilabs.in.
Subject line: Applied for the post of____________
Last date of submission of application: March 30th, 2024
Disclaimer: Provided by Primary Healthtech, Guwahati.
Primary Healthtech Pvt Ltd. is a National Startup Award Winning Company with a vision to develop next generation healthcare diagnostics, at IIT Guwahati. The company has received various accolades, grants, funding and working in collaboration with, AIIMS Delhi, ICMR, GMCH, GNRC, IITK, MeitY, DBT, DST.