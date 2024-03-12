Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024 - Executive (Logistics & Institution Sales) Vacancy, Job Opening

Purabi Dairy released latest job notification for the recruitment of Executive (Logistics & Institution Sales) Jobs. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024.

Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of Executive (Logistics & Institution Sales) in Purabi Dairy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Details about Purabi Dairy Recruitment

Post Name: Executive (Logistics & Institution Sales)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati-Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 16/03/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Executive (Logistics & Institution Sales) Job Vacancy at Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024

Post Graduate (Preferably MBA in Marketing).

Candidates not having regular Post Graduate Degree need not apply

Minimum 5 years (Institutional sales / Logistics) – Preferably Logistics / Transportation / CSD / Army sales experience

How to apply for Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview to be held on 16th March 2024 in WAMUL, Purabi Dairy, RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037, Assam. Reporting time is from 9 AM to 10 AM.

Disclaimer: Provided by Purabi Dairy

About Purabi Dairy

Purabi is the brand name for milk and dairy products manufactured by West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL). Approved by FSSAI, it is one of the largest and most active dairy units in entire North East India. WAMUL came into existence in 1976 as a milk union of Milk Producers' Co-operative of Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara, Nalbari and Kamrup districts of Assam. The Union was set-up under the Operation Flood Programme of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for dairy development in Assam. Over time, it has gone one to create a symbiotic relationship between milk producers, techno professionals, the market and the consumers.

Today, WAMUL is managed by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and markets a daily average quantity of over 50,000 litres of liquid milk and 7000 litres worth of milk products in Guwahati and towns of Upper and Lower Assam.