ResponseNet Recruitment 2024- Part Time Soft Skills Trainer Vacancy, Job Opening

ResponseNet has released the latest jobs in Guwahati notification for the Part Time Soft Skills Trainer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the ResponseNet 2024 job vacancy.
ResponseNet has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Part Time Soft Skills Trainer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about ResponseNet Recruitment
Post Name: Part Time Soft Skills Trainer
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs.25000/-Per Month
Last Date: 20/03/2024
Age: 25-60 years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the Post of Part Time Soft Skills Trainer at ResponseNet, the candidate should have completed
# Proven experience as a Soft Skills Trainer.
# Strong background in Spoken English training and personality development.
# Ability to design and execute practical, activity-based sessions.
# Passion for working with underprivileged youth and contributing to their development.
Candidates have to submit their resume and a cover letter highlighting their relevant experience to angela.nar@responsenet.org / anushree@responsenet.org by 20th March 2024.
Walk in date: Online interview from 10th – 20th March 2024 between 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Disclaimer: Provided by ResponseNet.
Established in 2007, Responsenet is working on providing system-changing innovations and community-centric implementation for sustainable impact. It is working to address the most pressing challenges affecting communities every day. Responsenet works with partners for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) implementations, Baseline, Social Impact Assessment, Social Audit, and Sustainability Reporting.
Responsenet has impacted millions of lives through its diverse implementations and has worked with over 270 companies across India for various CSR mandates.