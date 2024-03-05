Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Project Scientist ( Product Development) Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Agricultural University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Project Scientist ( Product Development) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Agricultural University job vacancy 2024.

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024

Assam Agricultural University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Project Scientist ( Product Development) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Project Scientist ( Product Development)

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat , Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 11/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Project Scientist ( Product Development) Job Vacancy at Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Project Scientist ( Product Development) at Assam Agricultural University, the candidate should have completed M.Sc. in Home Science/Community Science (Specialization in Food Science and Nutrition) / M.Sc. in Food Technology from a recognized University altogether.

How to apply for Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for the interview with biodata and passport size photographs, original and attested copies of all the testimonials that must be presented at the time of interview.

About Assam Agricultural University

Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.