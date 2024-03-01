Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024- Semi-skilled Worker Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Agricultural University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Semi-skilled Worker vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Agricultural University job vacancy 2024.

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024



Assam Agricultural University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Semi-skilled Worker Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024

Details about Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Post Name: Semi-skilled Worker

Posts: Various

Location: Jorhat , Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 15/03/2024

Age: 18-38 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Semi-skilled Worker Job Vacancy at Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Semi-skilled Worker at Assam Agricultural University, the candidate should have completed 10th from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Food Science & Technology Programme, Old Dean’s Office Building, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat 785013 on 15-Mar-2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Agricultural University.

About Assam Agricultural University

Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.