Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Young Professional -I (YP- I) Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam Agricultural University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Young Professional -I (YP- I) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Agricultural University job vacancy 2024.

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024

Assam Agricultural University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Young Professional -I (YP- I) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Assam Agricultural University recruitment

Post Name: Young Professional -I (YP- I)

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat , Assam

Salary: Rs. 25000/- per month

Last Date: 26/03/2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Young Professional -I (YP- I) Job Vacancy at Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have M.Sc. in Agriculture with specialization in Agronomy / Soil Science altogether.

How to apply for Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may submit application endorsing the biodata with the self-attested copies of all relevant documents altogether to the email ID kalyan.pathak@aau.ac.in

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Agricultural University.

About Assam Agricultural University

Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.